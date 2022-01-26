Country needs patriots like Kalam, not traitors like Jinnah, says RSS leader

Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Indresh Kumar on Tuesday said that India needs patriots like Abdul Kalam and not traitors like Muhammad Ali Jinnah and added that the people of the latter's mindset should be completely boycotted.

He was addressing a seminar of Hindus and Muslims in Varanasi organised under the joint aegis of Vishal Bharat Sansthan, Muslim Mahila Foundation and Muslim Rashtriya Manch.

Kumar said, "The country needs unifiers like Kalam, not traitors like Jinnah. This country belongs to patriotic freedom fighters like Bahadur Shah Zafar, Ashfaqulla Khan, Begum Hazrat Mahal. It is a country of scientists like Kalam. There is no need for people like Jinnah and the people of his mindset. They should be boycotted completely.'

"Jinnah and Muslim League broke our motherland and made us fight with one another. It is a sin to call them good people and patriots," he added.

Speaking about China's aggressive tactics, the RSS leader said that the country wants to capture our land and the people need to support the one who can teach China a lesson.

"China wants to capture our land. China is already sitting on thousands of square kilometres of land. The one who teaches China a lesson, we need to support him. The one who protects us from Pakistani aggression, we need to support him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has talked about putting Quran in one hand and the computer in the other hand of the Muslims of India.," he said.

Addressing the Muslim population, Kumar alleged that many Muslim women became homeless during the Samajwadi Party's tenure in the state as there were frequent riots and urged them to support the one who freed them from the "menace" of triple talaq.

"Support the one who freed the Muslim women from the "menace" of triple talaq. There were frequent riots when there was the Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh. Muslim women used to become homeless along with their children. The anti-social elements used to molest the women in broad daylight, there was no help. today, we have a strong government, there are no more riots," he said while hailing the Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

