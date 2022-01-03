Covid vaccination for 15-18 age group begins at 3,456 centres in Raj

Jaipur, Jan 3 The Covid vaccination drive for 15-18 year old adolescents started from Monday in Rajasthan at 3,456 centres in the state.

The vaccination drive was launched at the Gangauri Bazar School (Jaipur) in the presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena.

"I am happy that the Prime Minister had to announce what we had demanded for the booster dose and also for the vaccination of children....I would like to say that we should also set a goal to vaccinate even 5 year old children; all children should get vaccinated like the other countries of the world. This will be our demand and we will continuously request the Prime Minister, send letters, pressurize that the booster dose should be administered to everyone in the country, not only to 60+ people," the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile officials confirmed that the medical department has made complete preparations for the vaccination and the vaccination centres have been set up in 3,456 government medical institutions across the state.

Meena appealed officials to get maximum number of vaccinations done to the children of this age group. He said that the corona vaccine has proved to be the most effective solution in this pandemic. He said that increasing Covid infection can be controlled by vaccination of children and Covid-appropriate behaviour of adults.

Vaibhav Galriya, Principal Secretary, Medical Education Department, said that from January 3, Covid-19 vaccination for children under the age group of 15 to 18 years has started in the state and the interested children can get the vaccinated by registering on the CoWIN portal.

The estimated number of beneficiaries in the state is about 53.15 lakh. Covaxin is being administered to these children.

He further said that from January 10, the vaccination of Covid-19 prevention dose will be started in the state for health workers, frontline workers and people with comorbidities for above 60 years of age.

He said that all children in the age group of 15 to 18 years (children born in 2007 or earlier) can get registered for the vaccination.

