CPI extends support to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal against Centre's ordinance

New Delhi [India], June 14 : The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Wednesday extended its support to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's campaign against the Centre's ordinance which ensures transfer postings and subject of services remain under the control of Union government.

CPI announced its decision after a meeting between party's General Secretary D Raja and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The CPI leader expressed his support to Arvind Kejriwal on the issue of the ordinance and said that his party has always batted for Delhi being given full statehood.

While addressing the media in Delhi, D Raja said that he discussed the impact of the atrocious ordinance brought by the Union Government.

"He explained to us how the Delhi Government has been made powerless and all the powers of the state government have been grabbed by the Central Government. It is very atrocious," he said.

"As far as our party, the Communist Party of India, is concerned, we have made it very clear that we are with Arvind Kejriwal on this issue. In fact, ours is one of the few parties that have been demanding full statehood for Delhi, because there is an elected government with an elected chief minister, but they have no powers. It is the same situation in Puducherry, and our party has always said that both Delhi and Puducherry should have full statehood," he added.

D Raja also slammed the Centre for undermining the federal principles of the Constitution of India and said that this is very dangerous for the country.

"Now what the Central Government has done to the Delhi Government is atrocious and it violates all principles of federal governance in our country. It is in a way undermining the very principles of the Constitution of India. It is a threat to democracy and the parliamentary system of governance in our country. So, we are with Arvind Kejriwal on this issue and we strongly oppose the ordinance," he said.

D Raja said that what has happened with the Delhi Government could go on to happen in any other state in the country and therefore it was time that all the non-BJP parties united on this issue.

"We listened to Arvind Kejriwal and he explained to us that many other political parties have come out in the open to support the Delhi Government on this issue. There are a few parties who may still be figuring out what position it may take on this issue. But what is important is that this is not an issue that only pertains to the Delhi Government. This can happen to any other state government," he said.

"Whenever it is taken in Parliament, our party will firmly oppose it. We will stand with the Delhi Government in withdrawal of the ordinance and for restoring the powers of the state government," he added.

On the occasion, Delhi Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to D Raja and the CPI for extending their support to his campaign against the Centre's ordinance.

"CPI has announced their support to this cause that will strongly aid the fight of 2 crore Delhiites against the suppression of their rights. The democratic rights of the people of Delhi are being trampled upon. Today we are in power, tomorrow someone else might be. The people of Delhi deserve to have the right to empower their elected leaders to govern the state without any interference from the Centre," Kejriwal said.

"The democratic rights of the people of Delhi are being trampled upon. Today we are in power, tomorrow someone else might be. The people of Delhi deserve to have the right to empower their elected leaders to govern the state without any interference from the Centre," he said.

"This ordinance can be replicated upon any full state. Tomorrow it might be Rajasthan, the day after, it might be Punjab, Tamil Nadu or Kerala. The Centre can easily use it to steal authority over all the subjects in the concurrent list," he added.

CM Kejriwal also cautioned all non-BJP state governments to not be under any misconception that this step would not be taken against them.

"Delhi is only their pilot test. If this ordinance is not defeated at the stage of Delhi itself, then it will be replicated in every state where a non-BJP government is elected. All the 140 crore citizens of this country, all political parties must forget their differences and oppose this draconian ordinance," he said.

The CM said that the ordinance is a brazen power grab and has wreaked havoc on Delhi.

"The ordinance not only reverses the Constitution Bench judgement of the Supreme Court but goes much beyond that," he said.

He said that the ordinance is very dangerous for the whole country and not just Delhi.

"The more one reads into it, the more fatal outcomes of its provisions come out," he said.

The Union government on May 19 brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'.

The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.

