CPI leader supports Telangana CM KCR's 'Sanskaar' remark on Assam CM

Communist Party of India leader D Raja on Sunday extended support to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's "Sanskaar" remark on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should personally look into the issue.

Addressing a public event on Saturday, Rao said, "PM Modi ji, is this our 'sanskaar' (etiquette) to question an MP about the identity of his father? This was done by your BJP Chief Minister. My head hangs in shame and my eyes welled up in tears after I heard this. This is not a good thing for the country."

Speaking to ANI, the CPI general secretary said, "I fully share the concern and anguish expressed by the Chief Minister of Telangana. Let us see what the Prime Minister is going to say. He is speaking on all issues under the Sun, let him speak on this issue. Where has his 'Mann Ki Baat' gone? Let him speak, is this the Indian culture? You may differ on political issues, but we are in a democracy."

Condemning Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's remark on Rahul Gandhi during his public meeting in Uttarakhand, the CPI leader said that people should be aware of how to conduct a debate in a "dignified manner".

"I condemn the statement of Assam Chief Minister. This is not the way to do politics. In political work, people should know how to conduct a debate in a dignified manner. Being a Chief Minister can he make such statements against the leader of the world's largest party?" Raja aked.

Talking about the hijab row in Karnataka, Raja slammed the RSS and accused it of "communalising" the whole situation when the matter is subjudice.

"The RSS is trying to blow up the issue and also trying to communalise the whole situation. The matter is subjudice," he said.

"The matter is pending before the High Court of Karnataka. The matter has come to Supreme Court which has made an observation. It should not be blown up to a larger issue affecting the country as a whole. So let us what the judiciary is going to pronounce. But the people who speak about all such matters should also think about whether the right to education is a constitutional right given to children," Raja added.

Taking on Union Home Minister Amit Shah for raising questions over PM Modi's security breach in Punjab in January, the CPI leader said that it is primarily the responsibility of the Home Ministry to safeguard the Prime Minister and his statement is a "shameful political assertion" of the issue ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab.

"Amit Shah is the Home Minister of the country, it is shameful that the Home Minister is making such a statement at the time of elections in Punjab. The security of the Prime Minister is partly the responsibility of the state government but the primary responsibility lies with the Home Ministry. It is nothing but a shameful political assertion of the issue," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

