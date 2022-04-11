CPI-M central committee member Josephine's body handed over to medical college

Kochi, April 11 The body of late CPI-M central committee member M.C. Josephine was on Monday handed over to the superintendent of the Kalamassery Medical College, according to her wish.

The paperwork for this was done by her son and Ernakulam district CPI-M secretary C.N. Mohan. After all the people who had come to pay their last respects to the departed soul had done so, the body was taken over by the hospital authorities and was taken to their laboratory.

The 73-year-old Josephine was participating in the 23rd party Congress at Kannur on Saturday, when she fainted and was rushed to the AKG Cooperative hospital in Kannur where she was placed on ventilator. However, she passed away on Sunday.

Josephine was the Kerala State Women's Commission Chairperson for four and a half years during the first Pinarayi Vijayan government.

She was also the former Chairman of the Greater Cochin Development Authority.

Hailing from Ernakulam district, she was one of the few Christian women faces of the CPI-M.

Criticism has surfaced that apart from announcing the demise of the party veteran at the 23rd Party Congress, nothing else was done as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

