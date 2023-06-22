CPI MP gives notice to introduce Private Member's Bill in RS for inclusion of Indian Sign Language in Eighth Schedule of Constitution

New Delhi [India], June 22 : Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam on Thursday submitted a notice for introducing a Private Member's Bill in Rajya Sabha for the inclusion of Indian Sign language in the eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Viswam said that the non-inclusion of the Indian Sign Language in the Constitution is a denial of Fundamental Rights to the deaf and mute community.

While speaking to ANI, CPI MP Viswam said, "Deaf population in India is estimated at 63 million by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The deaf and mute community is one of the most discriminated sections of the society and their struggles range from accessing education, employment and dignity of life. Non-inclusion of the Indian Sign Language in the Constitution is resulting in gross injustice and denial of Fundamental Rights to the deaf and mute community."

He further stated that the Convention on the Rights of the Disabled mentions that the recognised Sign language has equal status as any spoken language.

"Convention on the Rights of the Disabled is clear that the recognised sign language has equal status as any spoken language. However, India has such a huge population of deaf citizens that has not granted recognition to Indian Sign Language under Schedule VIII of the Constitution, thereby denying it equal status," he said.

He further mentioned that the non-inclusion of sign language in the eighth schedule denies the Right to Life and Liberty guaranteed under the Constitution.

"State's reluctance to grant constitutional recognition to the Indian Sign Language has denied the deaf and mute equal treatment, as mandated under Article 14. Right to Freedom of Speech and Expression is guaranteed under Article 19. It further denies the Right to Life and Liberty guaranteed under Article 21, as the dignity of life cannot be ensured without ensuring sanctity to expression, an integral part of life," he said.

"Number of persons trained in Indian Sign Language course since 2016 is merely 150 as of Feb 27, 2021. This is violative of another Fundamental Right, Right to Education under Article 21A. The community had petitioned the Delhi High Court for the inclusion the Indian Sign Language in the VIII Schedule. However, the court had held that the "government, and not the courts" have to decide the matter," he added.

He also mentioned that it is necessary that the Parliament legislate on the matter through the powers granted in Article 253 of the Constitution.

"To fulfil its legal obligation under the Convention on the Rights of Disabled, the subsequent duty under Article 51 (c) of the Constitution of India, it is necessary that the Parliament legislate on the matter through the powers granted in Article 253 of the Constitution," he said.

"Therefore, there is a pressing need to include Indian Sign Language under Schedule VIII of the Constitution, as a measure to secure the rights of the deaf and mute community under Article 14, 19, 21 and 21A, and to fulfil India's obligation to the Convention on the Rights of Disabled," he added.

CPI MP expressed his hope of getting support for the cause across the political spectrum.

