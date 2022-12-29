CPI supporters detained for blocking Tamil Nadu Governor's house

More than a thousand cadres of the Communist Party of India (CPI) were detained on Thursday for creating a blockade around Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's house and staging a protest.

The Communist Party of India has urged the Central Government to remove RN Ravi from the post of Governor saying that his transgressive actions have confirmed his unfitness for the position.

The rally was headed by D. Raja, National General Secretary of the CPI and Mutharasan, Tamilnadu State Secretary of the party who were also detained by the Police.

Several party MPs participated in the rally. It included K. Subparayan MP (Tirupur) M. Selvaraj MP (Nagapatnam), State Deputy Secretaries N. Periyasamy, M. Veerapandian, Treasurer M. Arumugam, Assembly members T. Ramachandran MLA (Tali) K. Marimuthu MLA (Thinutaraipoondi). Party Cadres from all over Tamil Nadu participated in the rally.

The CPI has been demanding the removal of the Tail Nadu Governor alleging that he is a propounder of Hindutva and Sanatan Dharma and doesn't deserve to remain on the Governor's position.

"Tamil Nadu Governor is talking Hinduthuva and Sanatana Dharma. If he needs to talk about it then he should not be the Governor and he needs to be a normal Citizen like me and he can talk about Hinduthuva, Sanatana Dharma and RSS Ideology," said D Raja.

Saying that the Governor should be impartial, he said that the CPI would continue its protest until RN Ravi is removed from the position of the Governor.

"He is getting all the benefits from Government. He cannot do politics as a Governor and needs to be neutral to everyone," said Raja.

( With inputs from ANI )

