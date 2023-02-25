CPI to stage statewide protests on Feb 28 against TN Guv

Chennai, Feb 25 The Communist Party of India (CPI) will stage protest marches across Tamil Nadu against the state Governor R.N. Ravi's remarks on Karl Marx.

In a statement, CPI state secretary R. Mutharasan said that the Governor has been making regular statements against the Communist parties and that this was a political line of the RSS.

He said that if Ravi does not stop making insulting remarks, the CPI would not allow him to come out of the Raj Bhavan.

Mutharasan also said that the Governor has been supporting Sanatan Dharma and caste and had been speaking against the Constitutional provisions and secular principles prevalent in the country.

He said that the statement of the Governor that Marx's theory had led to perpetual conflicts between the haves and have-nots was a deliberate attempt to bring in the RSS view on the same into the mainstream.

The CPI Tamil Nadu state secretary said that for the RSS, the communists were the prime enemy along with the Muslims and Christ.

During a book launch a few days ago, the Governor had said that colonised minds controlled the Indian intellectual space and Marx, Rousseau, and Abraham Lincoln were worshipped while sidestepping Indian scholars and intellectuals like Deendayal Upadhyaya, the founder of integral humanism.

He further said that Marx's ideas were against India and had hindered the country's growth.

In a related development, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder leader, S. Ramadoss has come out strongly against the Governor.

Ramadoss said that Karl Marx was one of the guiding ideals of PMK and said that the remarks of the Governor against the Marxist ideologue were condemnable.

The PMK leader called upon Ravi to withdraw his statement.

