CPI(M) has no role in ex-SFI leader's fake certificate case: Party leaders

Kochi, June 8 The Kerala unit of CPI(M) on Thursday expressed disappointment over the party being linked to a former SFI activist who ran into trouble for using a fake experience certificate to get a teaching job, saying she is no longer associated with them.

Clearing the air around the allegations, State Higher Education Minister R.Bindhu held K. Vidya solely responsible saying those who issued the certificate should be held accountable, adding that a probe is underway.

"The party has no role in all that she has done. Did the SFI present this certificate," asked a peeved Bindhu.

Earlier in the day, senior party leader and convenor of the ruling Left Democratic Front E.P.Jayarajan had to face a barrage of questions on Vidya, her SFI relations and how she is being shielded.

"Who told you she is a top SFI leader? It's wrong, as she is no leader at all. We do not know of her being a SFI leader. How can a popular organisation be held responsible for the acts done by a former worker. The government was quick to act, and ordered a police probe, why don't you appreciate that?," asked Jayarajan, adding that the party has zero tolerance towards such wrong acts.

Soon after, State Minister for Local Self Government M.B.Rajesh pointed out that there are lakhs of SFI activists and how can the organisation be held responsible for a wrong done by someone who was associated with it in the past.

Ever since her fake certificate issue has come to light, the social media is full of trolls and pictures of hers along with her friend - the present SFI secretary P.M.Arsho.

Arsho, who can be seen with Vidya in a few pictures, reacted to it by saying that he has got nothing to do with the fake certificate issue.

Jayarajan also defended Arsho by saying that putting out pictures of two people standing doesn't mean anything.

"While travelling or dining at a restaurant, so many strangers come to me requesting for a selfie. So, just because a few pictures have come out means nothing at all," said Jayarajan.

Meanwhile, the state police which is on a lookout for Vidya - who hails from Kasargod and mostly present in Kochi has not been able to trace her.

Trouble started when as a part of a routine verification process, a teacher from the Government College in Wayanad connected with the Principal of Maharaja's Government College Ernakulam confirming if Vidya was working as a guest lecturer during 2018-19 and 2020-21.

It was learnt that her claim was "false" as no hirings were made in the Malayalam Department as Guest Lecturer' in the past decade.

The Principal then filed a complaint with the local police, which registered a case against her with charges which if proved, will see her behind bars for seven years.

In the wake of the revelations, the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, where Vidya has registered for PhD, also requested for a complete probe into the matter.

