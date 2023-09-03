'Cracking and breaking': Surjewala takes jibe at BJP as its MP leaders flock to the Congress (File Photo)

Bhopal, Sep 3 Congress leader and MP in charge Randeep Surjewala on Sunday said that the process of "fragmentation" has started in state BJP unit and claimed it would continue until the Assembly elections.

Interacting with media persons at Congress headquarters here on his first visit, Surjewala, in a jibe at the state's ruling party, said: "Cracking, disintegrating and breaking are three suitable words for current situation of MP BJP. CM (Shivraj Singh) Chouhan is trying wash his sins of long 18 years, which is not possible now.

"He should apologise to the people of the state instead of seeking blessings through 'Jan Aashirvaad Yatra'."

Nearly 50 BJP leaders, including a sitting MLA, former MLAs and former ministers, have joined the Congress just a few months before the elections.

Madhya Pradesh is slated to go into polls in November this year along with Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Hitting at nearly two decades of BJP rule in Madhya Pradesh, Surjewala claimed that Chouhan has gone on 'panic mode'.

"CM Chouhan is in panic mode, which is why he is making announcements despite the financial status of the state having gone the worst in last 18 years," he added.

While Surjewala is the in-charge of Karnataka, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had two weeks back appointed him in-charge of Madhya Pradesh as an additional responsibility. He replaced senior Delhi Congress leader J. P. Agrawal.

Sources aware of the development told IANS that state Congress President Kamal Nath wasn't happy with Agrawal's work.

