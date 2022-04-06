Criminals spreading hatred should be brought to justice: Kharge

New Delhi, April 6 Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on wednesday raised the issue of rise of hateful and highly provocative speeches against the minorities under Rule 267 (suspension of business for the day) in the Upper House.

He urged the government that criminals spreading hatred and bigotry must be brought to justice.

He mentioned the recent hate speeches by Yati Narsinghanand in Delhi and the alleged attack on journalists.

He said the recent event was attended by a particular controversial so-called sadhu, who is currently out on bail in the Haridwar hate speech case.

"This person again gave hateful speeches, urging Hindus to pick up arms and claimed they would face conversion if a 'Muslim is made Prime Minister', Kharge said.

The leader of opposition wanted a detailed discussion to be allowed on this very important issue on the floor of the House. However, this was not allowed by the chair.

Kharge said in the last few months, many such hate speeches have been given by radical organisations in Delhi, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and many other places.

He said an event was organsied at Jantar Mantar last year where anti-Muslim slogans were raised by Narsinghanand.

Referring to a recent Hindu Mahapanchayat in Delhi, Kahrge said journalists were attacked. "Such a dastardly attack on journalists and calling them by religious slurs is highly condemnable and the strictest action must be taken against all the accused. The Home Minister must ensure that the criminals spreading hatred and bigotry in our society are brought to justice and steps are taken to prevent the spread of such religious hatred in society," Kharge added.

