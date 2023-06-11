Cyclone 'Biparjoy': Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat on alert

Gandhinagar, June 11 As the robust cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' is set to hit south-southwest of Porbandar in Gujarat, alert has been sounded along and off the Saurashtra & Kutch coasts.

The 'Biparjoy' on Sunday set a steady course northward, advancing at 7 kmph over the east-central Arabian Sea during the previous six hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), wind warnings have been issued along and off the Saurashtra & Kutch coasts. Areas including Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh, and Morbi districts, as well as the Gulf of Kutch, are likely to experience squally wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph on June 11. Wind speeds are predicted to increase steadily over the next few days, culminating in gale winds of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph from the morning of June 15.



Sea conditions are expected to turn phenomenal over the east-central and adjoining west-central & northeast Arabian Sea on June 11. This severity is anticipated to extend over the northeast and adjoining central Arabian Sea by June 12 and spread over the northeast and adjoining northwest & central Arabian Sea by June 13. Over the next two days, the sea conditions will likely remain severe, particularly over the northeast and northwest Arabian Sea, with surrounding areas also affected.

Several districts of Gujarat, including Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Morbi, Junagarh, and Rajkot, may face damages on June 15. Expected destruction includes the demolition of thatched and kutcha houses, damage to pucca houses, uprooting of power and communication poles, and potential threats from flying objects. Further, transportation systems may be disrupted; and extensive damage to crops, plantations, and orchards are expected. The visibility in these areas will be severely impacted, and small boats and crafts may be at risk.

Fishermen have been warned to suspend all operations over the east-central and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea until June 15, as well as in the north and adjoining central Arabian Sea from June 12-15. Those currently at sea have been advised to return to the coast. The local population and industries have been directed to take necessary precautions, including evacuation from coastal areas, judicious regulation of rail, road, and sea traffic, and staying indoors to ensure safety.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has delegated the task of advance planning and disaster management to senior ministers of the state cabinet. These ministers will provide guidance and support to the district systems.

The assigned ministers are as follows: Rishikesh Patel for Kutch District, Praful Bhai Pansheriya and Kanubhai Desai for Morbi, Raghavji Patel for Rajkot District, Kuvarji Bavaliya for Porbandar, Mulu Bhai Bera for Jamnagar District, Harsh Sanghavi for Devbhumi Dwarka, Jagadish Vishwakarma for Junagadh District, and Purushottam Solanki for Gir Somnath. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has instructed all these ministers to promptly reach their respective districts.

