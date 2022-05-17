Dalit youth assaulted for messaging upper caste girl in K'taka

Davanagere (Karnataka), May 17 Dalit activists on Tuesday staged a protest against the brutal attack on a 20-year-old youth of their community for messaging an upper caste girl in this district of the state.

Demanding immediate arrest of the accused, the protestors submitted a memorandum to Channagiri Tehsildar.

The incident had taken place on May 13 in Attigere village of Davanagere taluk. The accused had taken the victim Ganesh to an undisclosed location and brutally attacked and assaulted him.

They had taken a video of the brutality and released it on social media. It is alleged that more than 60 people were involved in the crime. The victim is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

It is also alleged that the accused belonging to upper caste had tortured victim Ganesh for two days and paraded him half-naked in the village. The victim's relatives have lodged a complaint in this regard in Mayakonda police station.

It is alleged that the accused, including Attigere village Gram Panchayat member Babanna, Harish and others, had locked up the victim's mother for two days. Police sources say that the girl had sent the 'hi' message first to the victim. Further investigation is on.

