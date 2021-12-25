Death toll from Malaysia floods reaches 41

Kuala Lumpur, Dec 25 The number of people who died in the massive floods in Malaysia has increased to 41, authorities said.

Besides those confirmed dead, at least another eight individuals have been reported missing, Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani told a media briefing.

He said of the 41 cases reported, 25 deaths were reported in Selangor, 15 deaths in Pahang and one fatality in Kelantan, with the victims comprising 26 men, 13 women and two children in the three states, reports Xinhua news agency.

The number of displaced people due to flooding had dropped to some 46,524 in six states plus the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, according to the data from the Malaysian Social Welfare Department.

The worst-hit state remains Pahang along the east coast of Peninsula Malaysia, with over 26,000 people being evacuated to flood relief centres, followed by Selangor state with over 18,000 people evacuated.

The country's meteorological department has warned of more rains in the southern part of Peninsula Malaysia and the northern Borneo states of Sabah and Sarawak, with rains and storms expected on Saturday.

