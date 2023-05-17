Decision on next Karnataka CM: DK Shivakumar arrives at Sonia Gandhi's residence

New Delhi [India], May 17 : Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Wednesday arrived at Sonia Gandhi's residence at 10 Janpath in the national capital to meet with party leader Rahul Gandhi, amid the ongoing suspense over the chief ministerial face after the party's emphatic win in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

Earlier in the day, veteran leader Siddaramaiah also met party leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has held talks with all stakeholders in the State. Rahul Gandhi met Kharge on Tuesday to discuss government formation in the southern state.

According to sources, Kharge will take the final decision after consulting UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former party President Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kharge held meetings with both the potential candidates DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah in New Delhi.

Siddaramaiah came to Kharge's residence along with his son Yatindra and MLAs Zameer Ahmad, Bhyrati Suresh, and senior leader KJ George.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met party president Mallikarjun Kharge who is set to make his decision after going through the Congress central observers' report, which was submitted on Monday.

The results of assembly polls were declared on Saturday and the newly-elected Congress MLAs on Sunday authorised Kharge to take a decision. With the action shifting to Delhi, both Siddaramaiah, a former Chief Minister of Karnataka, and Shivakumar reached Delhi.

The Congress won 135 seats in the recently held election to the 224-member Karnataka assembly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor