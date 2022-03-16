Decision to disassociate DSGMC from party 'deep-rooted conspiracy': Akali Dal

Chandigarh, March 16 The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday described Delhi Sikh Management Committee (DSGMC) President Harmeet Singh Kalka's decision to disassociate the body from the party as a direct attack on the principle of "Miri-Piri" and a "deep-rooted conspiracy to weaken the panth".

The SAD also announced the expulsion of Kalka from the primary membership of the party, besides dissolving the party's Delhi unit.

It also announced the formation of a five-member ad hoc committee headed by veteran leader Avtar Singh Hit, and comprising Harinder Singh Kaypee, Bhupinder Singh Anand, Gurdev Singh Bhola, and Ravinder Singh Khurana.

Addressing the media here, senior party leaders Prem Singh Chandumajra, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Daljit Singh Cheema, and Sikandar Singh Maluka said that Kalka and his colleagues had created a wall between Sri Harmandir Sahib and Sri Akal Takth Sahib by violating the principle of Miri-Piri. "The Sikh qaum will never tolerate this act."

Chandumajra said Kalka and his group had also betrayed the 'sangat' of Delhi by their act.

"They were elected to the DSGMC on the symbol of the SAD. Their mandate is to serve the community as per the DSGMC Act of 1971. If they want to serve as independent members they should resign and seek re-election."

Asserting that the ad hoc committee would move to assuage the feelings of the Sikhs of Delhi "who were feeling betrayed at the greed and naked opportunism" displayed by Kalka and his group, Chandumajra said "the committee will also call a meeting of the DSGMC to make its members aware of the conspiracy being hatched against the Sikh community".

He also appealed to all DSGMC members to support the panthic traditions and reject all those who were working against the 'panth'.

