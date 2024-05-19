Decision to Give Chief Minister Post to Congress in 2004 Was Strategic...., Says Sharad Pawar

Recent days have seen a flurry of accusations exchanged between MP Sharad Pawar and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. In 2004, the NCP secured the highest number of seats in the Legislative Assembly. Ajit Pawar had accused MP Sharad Pawar that NCP could have chosen chief minister from their party, but the party leadership gave the post of chief minister to the Congress. Now Pawar has now shed light on this claim.

While talking to 'Loksatta' MP Sharad Pawar informed Ajit Pawar in 2004 that there was no appropriate candidate for the NCP Chief Minister post. Additionally, Sharad Pawar hinted secretly that appointing Chhagan Bhujbal as Chief Minister could lead to a party split.

"In 2004, the decision regarding the post of Chief Minister was taken very thoughtfully. Then there was no question of handing over the post of Chief Minister to Ajit Pawar, because he was very new. We did not have any suitable leader for the post of Chief Minister. If Chhagan Bhujbal had become the Chief Minister, the party would have split in the future. After reviewing the situation, we decided to let the Congress keep the Chief Minister post," stated MP Sharad Pawar.