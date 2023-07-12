Deepak Baij appointed Chhattisgarh Congress president

New Delhi [India], July 12 : Congress MP Deepak Baij was appointed as the President of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday with immediate effect, an official statement said.

Deepak Baij has replaced Mohan Markam.

The statement said, "Congress President has appointed Deepak Baij, MP as President of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect."

The party also appreciated the contribution of the outgoing PCC President Mohan Markam.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Chhattisgarh later this year.

