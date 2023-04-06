Delhi BJP to celebrate 'Samajik Nyay Saptah' from April 6-14

New Delhi, April 6 The Delhi BJP unit will celebrate the 'Samajik Nyay Saptah' (Social Justice Week) from the party's foundation day on April 6 till the birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar on April 14 in the national capital, party sources said.

April 6 is the foundation day of the BJP and many programmes will be organised on this occasion.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva will participate in the programme organized at the national party office in New Delhi and the Delhi Opposition Leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri will host the party flag at the state office on Thursday morning.

State BJP (Organisation) General Secretary, Siddharthan, and key party office bearers and workers of the state will participate in the flag hoisting programme.

Small and big Foundation Day programmes will be organised at nearly 14,000 places in Delhi at all district, mandal and booth committees level. BJP workers will collectively listen to the Foundation Day message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On April 6, the BJP National President J.P. Nadda will start a wall writing campaign in support of the party on the outer wall of the residence of party workers from Delhi's Bengali Market.

Sachdeva will do wall writing outside the residence of a party worker in Paharganj after which this programme will be run across Delhi.

Delhi BJP's Yuva Morcha will organise a medical camp, and employment counselling camp on April 7 under the Social Justice Week.

On April 8, Delhi BJP's Scheduled Caste Front and Minority Front will jointly organise programmes to encourage youth for self-reliance under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' scheme.

On April 9, the Delhi BJP Kisan Morcha will conduct a public awareness campaign regarding natural farming, cleaning of the river Yamuna and Shri Anna (Millets) scheme.

On April 10, Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha will organise a dinner programme with women in Scheduled Caste-dominated areas.

On April 11, Delhi BJP OBC Morcha will celebrate the birth anniversary of social reformer Jyotirao Phule.

On April 12, Delhi BJP's Purvanchal Morcha will set up medical camps in Purvanchal population-dominated areas and carry out cleanliness drive across the city.

On April 13, BJP workers will start a programme to clean water bodies and plant trees.

On April 14, BJP officials and Scheduled Caste Morcha workers will jointly celebrate the birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar.

Under this, a program will be organised in the state office and workers will garland Ambedkar's statue after cleaning it at various places.



