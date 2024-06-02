Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Visits Raj Ghat and Hanuman Temple Before Surrendering at Tihar Jail (Watch Video)

In a significant turn of events, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made a visit to Raj Ghat today, accompanied by his wife, Sunita Kejriwal. The visit comes ahead of his scheduled surrender at Tihar Jail, as his interim bail in the controversial liquor policy case ends today. The solemn visit to Raj Ghat, a site of historical importance and a symbol of peace and non-violence, underscores the gravity of the situation as Kejriwal prepares to face legal proceedings. Following the visit to Raj Ghat, the Chief Minister will proceed to the famous Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place. This visit holds personal and religious significance for Kejriwal, who has often expressed his devotion to Lord Hanuman. The temple visit is expected to be a moment of spiritual solace before he heads to Tihar Jail.

VIDEO | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reaches Raj Ghat. He is accompanied by wife Sunita Kejriwal. He will be visiting Hanuman Temple in in Connaught Place before surrendering at Tihar Jail. His interim bail in the liquor policy case ends today. pic.twitter.com/rPKndGGZqb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 2, 2024

The liquor policy case has been a contentious issue, drawing significant media attention and political debate. Kejriwal's interim bail, which provided temporary relief, is set to expire today, necessitating his surrender to the authorities. The case involves allegations of irregularities and corruption in the formulation and implementation of Delhi's liquor policy. Supporters and party members have expressed their solidarity with Kejriwal, emphasizing their belief in his innocence and the political motivations behind the case. The Aam Aadmi Party has planned various support activities across the city, reflecting the widespread backing Kejriwal continues to receive from his political base. The Delhi Chief Minister said he was grateful to the Supreme Court for granting him a 21-day interim bail for campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls.

Before his surrender, Kejriwal on Saturday held a meeting of the AAP's political affairs committee at his residence before attending a meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc.Last week, the AAP chief approached the Supreme Court seeking a seven-day extension of the interim bail on medical grounds. Kejriwal claimed he needed time to undergo tests as he was losing weight and was having high ketone levels. However, the Supreme Court registry refused an urgent listing of his plea.He then moved the special CBI-ED court seeking interim bail. The court has reserved its order for June 5.The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has opposed Kejriwal's plea, arguing that the AAP chief campaigned throughout the elections and did not have any health issues

