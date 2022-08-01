Delhi extends operation of liquor shops with L-3/33 license for 2 months

New Delhi, Aug 1 The Delhi government has given an extension of two months to liquor shops with L-3/33 license to operate till September 30.

"The approval of the Competent Authority is hereby conveyed regarding extension of L-3/33 License for supply of Country Liquor in GNCT of Delhi(2021-22) for a further period of 02 (two) months i.e. from August 1 to September 30 or finalization of tender (Tender ID.2022_EXC_226835_1.) whichever is earlier," said a notification from office of the Commissioner of Excise.

This extension is in continuation with the circular No. of even number dated March 28, May 23 and July 6, said the official notification.

However, the extension is subject to payment of pro-rata fee for the extension period.

"The L-3 licensees who are willing to avail of this extension period of two months from August 1 to September 30 for making sale of their registered brands at existing price, are required to deposit two months fee i.e. License fee, BWH fee and any/all other fee as applicable to L-3/33 licenses on pro-rata basis for a period of two months in advance latest by July 4," the notification said.

However, any person holding such non-renewable license will not be under any obligation to accept such offer to extend its license.

