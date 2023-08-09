Delhi govt did not slash uniform allowance in MCD schools: AAP leader

New Delhi, Aug 9 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Wednesday that they have not reduced the money reserved for the uniform of the students studying in MCD schools in the national capital.

It said that last year due to the special officers appointed by the BJP, the students did not receive the full amount for the uniform. However, this year, they will get the full amount of Rs 1,100.

AAP Councillor Ankush Narang said that Mayor Shelly Oberoi along with Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlena inspected the MCD schools and released funds for repairing them. As many as 240 schools have been identified for repair till now.

AAP leader Mukesh Goyal said that BJP's allegations that AAP has cut down the funds of the uniform of the students studying in the MCD schools was false.

"This is baseless, in 2022-2023, special officers were responsible for procuring uniforms for the students of the MCD schools in Delhi on time. As per the 'Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan', Rs 600 were being provided to the students belonging to the SC/ST category and in that the Delhi government used to give additional Rs 500. So, in total Rs 1,100 were being provided to the SC/ST students," Goyal added.

"Last year there was an order by the Senior Secretariat Assistant that the Rs 600 provided by the Central government would directly be deposited in the accounts of the students studying in MCD schools. It was the responsibility of the special officers to transfer the additional Rs 500 to the bank accounts of the students and it was the fault of these officers recruited by the BJP and it had nothing to do with the AAP," he said.

The AAP leader also added, "We all are aware that MCD elections were held in December 2022 and in January 2023 our member held the office, we have not cut down on the funds since then and as per the instructions given by the Delhi government under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, our Education Minister is reiterating that similar to the way Delhi government schools have been reformed and made world-class, MCD schools too will be transformed."

--IANS

