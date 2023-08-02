Delhi govt hospitals to reserve 5% beds for dengue patients

New Delhi, Aug 2 Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj has said that all government hospitals in the national capital will reserve five per cent beds for dengue patients.

During a meeting with all nodal officers and Medical Superintendents of hospitals to discuss measures for preventing dengue in the city, Bhardwaj reviewed preparedness for tackling dengue, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Amid hike in the vector-borne disease cases, Bhardwaj also directed all hospital authorities to ensure that the test reports of patients with fever are provided within six to eight hours of admission. This measure will enable prompt treatment in case a patient is diagnosed with dengue fever, potentially saving their life and preventing any further harm in the future.

During the meeting Bhardwaj, also instructed all hospital authorities to provide daily information about dengue patients admitted to their hospitals on the Health Department's portal, similar to how all hospitals used to report their daily COVID-19 data during the pandemic.

--IANS

