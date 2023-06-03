Delhi govt to initiate disciplinary action against IAS officer YVVJ Rajasekhar

New Delhi [India], June 3 : Delhi Government will initiate disciplinary proceedings against IAS officer YVVJ Rajasekhar after receiving multiple complaints against him, said Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj who has submitted a formal request to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, appealing for the immediate transfer of the officer, said a press release from the minister's office.

"The letter(to the Chief Minister) details the history of corruption and misconduct of Rajasekhar, who is currently posted as Special Secretary Vigilance in the Delhi Government," the Press Release said.

Rajasekhar is at loggerheads with the AAP government. Delhi Police has filed an FIR over Rajasekhar's allegation that unidentified people searched his office around 3am on May 16 and illegally made copies of certain files related to ongoing vigilance investigations. The CCTV footage of the purported incident has also been handed over to the Delhi Police.

Rajasekhar is probing many allegations against the Delhi AAP government including the alleged corruption in the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

Minister has stated that swift action needs to be taken against the IAS officer to protect official records and ensure the safety of employees.

In a detailed "dossier" submitted to the CM, Saurabh Bhardwaj has alleged that Rajasekhar had a history of being on radar of CBI, CVC and Vigilance and was in habit of keeping unauthorised possession of sensitive Vigilance files for ulterior motives.

The minister alleged that Rajasekhar's presence in the Vigilance Department would have a negative effect in the Vigilance Department hence the urgent need for his transfer or removal.

YVVJ Rajasekhar had been divested of his duties by the Delhi government but he was later reinstated by The directorate of vigilance.

The Minister has called for disciplinary proceedings to be initiated against Rajasekhar, ensuring that appropriate action is taken to address his "transgressions".

Additionally, he has recommended that the numerous complaints of corrupt practices and misconduct involving Rajasekhar be referred to an investigative agency. The allegations raised by the Minister against Rajasekhar include blatant insubordination, undisciplined behaviour, falsification of material facts.

