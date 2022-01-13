Delhi govt to launch 100 new AC CNG buses on Jan 14

New Delhi, Jan 13 The Delhi government will inaugurate 100 new AC CNG buses on January 14, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

"Greetings to Delhiites! Another important step of the Delhi government towards strengthening the public transport service. Tomorrow 14.01.2022, at 12 noon Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal will launch 100 AC CNG buses equipped with state-of-the-art facilities like CCTV, panic button, GPS etc from Rajghat depot," he tweeted this afternoon.

These new low-floor CNG AC buses will be fully compliant with BS-VI emission standards. New buses will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities like a real-time passenger information system, CCTVs, panic buttons and GPS, among others, besides being differently-abled friendly, the Delhi government had said in a statement.

In November, the Delhi cabinet had approved the induction of 190 low-floor CNG buses under is cluster scheme. With this, the total number of cluster buses will reach 3,383 and the total bus fleet in Delhi will reach an all-time high of 7,140.

Announcing the move on Twitter, the transport minister said: "Congrats Delhi! Cabinet today, under the leadership of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, cleared the proposal for induction of 190 low-floor AC CNG buses..."The Delhi government in November operated a total of 3,033 non-AC and AC buses under the cluster scheme. Earlier in 2021, the Delhi cabinet had also approved the proposal for the award of contract to 160 buses and with the addition of these 190 buses, the total number of cluster buses reached 3,383 and the total bus fleet in Delhi reached an all-time high of 7,140."

The Cabinet had also said that 300 electric buses will also be inducted into the DTC fleet by the start of 2022 and a total of approx 3,500 new electric buses are also getting added to the DTC and cluster fleet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor