Delhi govt took kickbacks to liberalise liquor policy: Congress

New Delhi, May 8 Congress' Delhi unit on Sunday alleged that the city's Arvind Kejriwal government has taken huge amounts from the liquor mafia in kickbacks to liberalise the liquor policy even though liquor consumption is behind 70 percent of domestic violence.

Delhi Congress President Anil Kumar said that this "has not only shattered domestic peace, but also brought economic ruin to many families, as the bread-winners and unemployed youth have become addicted to liquor".

He alleged that the government has not only allowed 3-4 liquor outlets in every ward, but also extended liquor shop timings, to make liquor available almost round-the-clock, and with the latest order to extend bar/restaurant timings till 3 a.m, the crime graph, particularly offences against women, will soar in Delhi.

Anil Kumar said that Kejriwal had promised to end the liquor mafia's reign before coming to power, "but the lure of thousands of crores in commission from the liquor mafia, became too irresistible for him, to liberalise the liquor policy, blatantly flouting all his principled postures".

A Delhi Congress delegation has sought time to meet the Police Commissioner to complain against the "reckless and destructive" state liquor policy.

