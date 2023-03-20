Delhi HC grants interim bail to ex-Congress MLA in manhandling on-duty police officers case

New Delhi, March 20 The Delhi High Court on Monday granted interim bail to former Congress MLA Asif Mohd Khan, who was arrested for abusing and manhandling on-duty police officers in the national capital's Shaheen Bagh area.

On February 28, the High Court had issued a notice to the police on Khan's bail plea.

The judge granted him interim bail in two FIRs registered in Shaheen Bagh Police Station on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 in each case, with one surety of like amount.

The court also imposed certain conditions one being that Khan will provide service at the "Adult Education Centre" and that he shall not indulge in similar kind of offence again.

In January, the Saket Court's Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sonu Agnihotri had dismissed Khan's bail plea observing that if law enforcers are attacked and abused and accused are granted bail, it won't serve a right message to the society.

Khan's counsel had argued that a false case was filed against him to keep him in custody because he raised social issues against the police.

However, the Additional Public Prosecutor had objected to Khan's bail application and submitted that he has been found attacking government officials on duty more than once and that there were three recent cases including the present one.

He had added that the accused was recently released on bail, but he misused his freedom to commit another crime, hence he should not be granted bail.

During arguments, Khan's video was played before the court.

On perusal of the video, the court had said that his behaviour appeared to show that he has "no regard for the law" and "considered himself above the law".



