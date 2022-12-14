Delhi L-G seeks report from police over acid attack on school girl

New Delhi, Dec 14 Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena on Wednesday sought a detailed report from the police after a motorcycle-borne person threw acid on a school girl earlier in the day, officials said.

The Lt. Governor has spoken to the Police Commissioner about the incident and has sought a detailed report including as to how the acid used was procured despite a ban in the city.

The L-G Secretariat has said that Lt. Governor has also instructed for swift and thorough investigation so as to ensure exemplary punishment to the guilty.

The L-G is in touch with the hospital authorities and has urged them to ensure the best treatment.

He has also assured all possible assistance to the victim and her family, the L-G office said.

According to M. Harsha Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), a police control room (PCR) call was received around 9 a.m. regarding an acid attack incident in Mohan Garden area.

The caller told police that a 17-year-old girl was allegedly attacked with some acid-like substance by a man riding pillion on a bike around 7.30 a.m.

"The girl was with her younger sister at the time of the incident. She has raised suspicion over two persons known to them. While one person has been detained, further investigation into the matter is on," said the DCP.

