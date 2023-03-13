Delhi: Rangpuri, Rajokari on NH-48 to remain closed for 90 days, traffic cops issue advisory

New Delhi, March 13 Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued an advisory informing commuters about the closure of carriageways of National Highway-48 (Delhi-Jaipur Highway) between Rangpuri and Rajokari for a period of 90 days due to construction work.

According to the traffic department, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is constructing Dwarka Expressway under Bharat Mala Project, which will start from Dwarka Link Road near Shiv Murti on NH-48 (Delhi-Jaipur Highway).

Under this project, two underpasses and one elevated section will be constructed on NH-48. To execute this work, both carriageways on NH-48 between Rangpuri and Rajokari will be closed.

"Traffic near Shiv Murti intersection shall be diverted from the main highway to newly constructed slip roads. The closure of carriageways may increase the volume of traffic on the road and cause inconvenience to the general public," stated the advisory.

"People who are going towards Airport/ISBT/Railway Stations are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand," it said.

"The commuters going towards or coming from Gurugram/Jaipur may use Mehrauli-Gurugram Road. The travelers going towards Dwarka, Kapashera and Najafgarh may travel via Palam Road from Gurugram Road flyover," it stated.

"The commuters coming from Gurugram, Kapashera & Dwarka towards Dhaula Kuan, Vasant Vihar may take Dwarka Flyover Road No. 201," it said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor