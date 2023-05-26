Delhi vs Centre ordinance row: Kejriwal seeks time to meet Congress president Kharge, Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], May 26 : Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal have sought time to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi to seek Nationalist Congress Party's support against the Centre's ordinance on control of administrative services in the national capital.

The Delhi Chief Minister on Tuesday embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the ordinance brought by the central government on the transfers and postings of bureaucrats in the national capital.

On Thursday, Delhi CM Kejriwal had met Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar.

Sharad Pawar assured his party's support to AAP on the matter and said that talks will be held with other leaders to support Delhi Chief Minister in his effort.

Delhi CM also met Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor accused the Centre of "taking away the rights" of the people of Delhi and said that the ordinance "should not" be allowed to pass in Rajya Sabha.

This comes after the Union Government on May 19 brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'.

The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.

Earlier, CM Kejriwal met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Tuesday and sought her support against the ordinance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor