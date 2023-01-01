Demands for separate states in N-E gain traction before polls

Agartala, Jan 1 Ahead of the assembly elections in three northeastern states Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura the demands for separate states by the local parties for the tribals are gaining momentum. The national parties, in terms of tribal vote share, are caught in a tricky situation on the issue.

The creation of separate Garo, Khasi states in Meghalaya, the separate state of 'Frontier Nagaland' and elevation of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council

