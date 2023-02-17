Democratic revival in India depends entirely on Cong, Oppn parties, electoral process; nothing to do with Soros: Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday said a democratic revival in India depends entirely on the Congress, Opposition parties and electoral process and that it has nothing to do with billionaire investor George Soros.

In a tweet posted on social media site, the leader said, "Whether the PM-linked Adani scam sparks a democratic revival in India depends entirely on the Congress, Opposition... Our Nehruvian legacy ensures people like Soros cannot determine our electoral outcomes."

Soros at the Munich Security Conference on Thursday said Prime Minister Modi would be weakened by the stock woes of business tycoon and alleged close ally Gautam Adani, "opening the door" to a democratic revival in the country.The 92-year-old billionaire philanthropist said in a speech on Thursday that Modi would "have to answer questions" from foreign investors and Parliament on allegations of fraud and stock manipulation at Adani's industrial empire, noting that PM Modi had been "silent" on the topic."Modi is silent on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in parliament," Soros said in a speech ahead of the Munich Security Conference. "This will significantly weaken Modi's stranglehold on India's federal government and open the door to push for much-needed institutional reforms. I may be naive, but I expect a democratic revival in India."Adani Group has come under fierce scrutiny since US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the company of engaging in "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud" over decades.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP's Delhi headquarters, Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Friday also slammed the billionaire investor, saying the man who broke the Bank of England and a man, who is designated as an economic war criminal, has now expressed his desire to break the Indian democracy.The Union minister said, "George Soros, who hedges bets against many countries, has now made known his ill intentions in the democratic processes of India."

