"Departments should aim to achieve revenue targets" Uttarakhand CM Dhami instructs officials

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 23 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that all the departments in the state should achieve the annual target of revenue.

During the meeting held at Secretariat, Uttarakhand CM instructed the officials of all the departments to work in coordination for increasing the revenue in the state.

"All the departments should achieve the target that the departments have got for each month for revenue receipts, only then they will be able to achieve the annual target of revenue receipt. Departments need to do more work on online systems to achieve revenue targets. Special attention should be paid to increasing the revenue receipts from GST. For this, people should be encouraged to take the bill and an awareness campaign should also be run on a wide scale," CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister instructed the officers that work should be done in a planned manner to achieve the revenue targets and said that the achievement of revenue targets would be reviewed every month.

"All departments should work in coordination for increasing the revenue. In areas where revenue is not being received as per expectation, the reasons for this should be studied deeply and a suitable solution should be found. Special attention should be paid to capital expenditure. Attention should be paid in this direction to the departments which have to make the recovery of the previous years in different areas," he said.

He also mentioned that the Forest department needs to work in a more planned manner to have better utilization of forest resources in the state.

"A strong online system should be created for revenue collection in the field of mining. Attention should be paid towards channelizing the stormwater drains under the forest area by marking them. The Forest Department needs to work in a more planned manner in the direction of better utilization of forest resources. What innovations can be done for better utilization of forest resources, work should be done in this direction. Work should be done in the field of medicinal plants through Van Panchayats," he said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also told officials that there is a need to increase the revenue of Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) and Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (UJVNL) in the field of energy.

"Effective efforts are needed to stop power theft completely. For this, more attention should be given to developing an information-based system," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor