Deve Gowda extends support to KCR's fight against communal politics

Hyderabad, Feb 15 Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular party President H.D. Deve Gowda has extended his support to the fight launched by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao against the religious polarisation of politics by the BJP government at the Centre.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Deve Gowda on Tuesday spoke to Chandrasekhar Rao over phone. The CMO said Rao's fight against politics of polarisation is getting support from several quarters.

Deve Gowda congratulated KCR for fighting against the communal politics in the country. "Rao Saab, you are fighting very well. Every one should fight against the communal elements. To protect our country's secularism, culture and its diverse culture we will be with you and support you. Continue your fight and our total support will be there for you," the CMO quoted the former Prime Minister as saying.

KCR told Deve Gowda that he would visit Bengaluru in this regard and meet him personally.

