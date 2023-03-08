Devotees celebrate Hola Mohalla at Golden Temple in Amritsar

On the occasion of Hola Mohalla, devotees offered prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday.

Many devotees took a holy dip in Amrit Sarovar and took blessings.

Hola Mohalla is a popular three-day-long fair that is observed at Punjab's Shri Anandpur Sahib.

It is a big festive event for Sikhs around the world. The festivities include a display of martial arts, horse-riding, and reciting poetry, primarily to pay homage to the bravery of Sikh warriors. Later the festival is followed by dance, music and spraying of colours.

On this day the devotees at Shri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar, along with their families, bow down, listen to Gurbani, take a dip in the holy water and take the blessings of Guru Sahib.

On the occasion of Holi, people from across the country visit the centre of faith and spirituality to offer prayers at the Golden Temple.

Earlier Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann offered prayers at Anandpur Sahib in Ropar on Monday.

Last month Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann took stock of the security preparations with the officials for this festival.

He took to Twitter to inform the public about the security arrangements.

"Held an important meeting with the officials regarding the preparations for the "Hola Mahalla" to be held at Sri Anandpur Sahib, the birthplace of the Khalsa, and asked them to complete all the preparations on time... Our government will make such arrangements that the devotees do not face any problems." CM Bhagwant Mann tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor