"DGP will inform, once he is arrested..." Punjab Minister on Amritpal Singh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 20 : Amid the ongoing crackdown against Amritpal Singh, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh, said that once the 'Waris Punjab De' chief is arrested, the Director General of Police will inform about it.

Talking to the media on Monday, Balbir Singh hit out at the Centre, asking why the Narcotics department is not controlling the drugs being sent in the state.

"Why the Narcotics Department is not controlling the drugs being sent to Punjab? Is the job of the central agencies only to target the opponents or to control gangsters too?" he said.

On being asked if Amritpal has been arrested, the AAP minister said, "This is a matter related to security and if he is arrested, then the DGP will inform you".

The Punjab Minister appealed to the public to maintain peace and brotherhood.

"There are some evil forces, and conspiracies are being hatched from inside and outside the country. But the police are doing good work and the atmosphere in the state won't deteriorate. I appeal to the people of Punjab to maintain peace and brotherhood," he said.

The Minister further added, "Similar conspiracies had taken place during the farmer's movement and there was a conspiracy to defame the farmer and now all that is being repeated."

Earlier in the day, Punjab Police informed that the uncle and driver of Amritpal Singh have surrendered before the police.

The suspension on the internet, SMS and dongle services was also extended till Tuesday noon.

As per the sources, both of them surrendered themselves in Mehatpur. They reached the police station late at night surreptitiously. The two had come in a Mercedes car, which the police have also seized.

Punjab Police on Saturday launched an operation against Amritpal Singh and his aides.

The police said that a total of 112 arrests have been made in the case so far, as 34 were arrested on Sunday. The police also said that the Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh was still on the run and a massive manhunt is launched to nab him.

Previously the central agency sources informed that Daljeet Singh Kalsi alias Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi, who is an alleged advisor and financer of Amritpal Singh, was arrested by the authorities on Sunday.

The vehicle used by 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh for his escape was also seized by Punjab Police, along with several other vehicles and ammunition.

Meanwhile, a heavy police force has been deployed outside Amritpal Singh's residence in Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar. Security has also been enhanced across the state, as per the police.

The police also conducted flag marches in various parts of the state to maintain law and order and instil confidence among people.Jalandhar Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal, on Saturday late evening, confirmed that the radical leader had been declared a "fugitive".

The police action came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters clashed with uniformed personnel at the Ajnala police station on February 23 on the outskirts of Amritsar, demanding the release of one of Amritpal's close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

Thousands of his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station, flashing swords and high-calibre firearms and threatening the police with dire consequences if they did not release Lovepreet Toofan, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting and abducting a man.

