DGPs of four states meet in Hyderabad over Maoist problem

Hyderabad, July 25 Police chiefs from Telangana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh held a meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday to discuss the Maoist problem.

Senior officials from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) also attended the meeting.

Telangana Director General of Police Anjani Kumar hosted the interstate DGP conference on left wing extremism. He said the emphasis at the meeting was laid on information sharing, joint training, and joint operations.

Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth, Chhattisgarh DGP Ashok Juneja, Andhra Pradesh DGP Rajender Reddy, CRPF IG Charu Sinha, and senior officers from Intelligence Bureau attended the meeting.

Telangana Police's ADG, Intelligence Anil Kumar, Chief of Operations Prabhaker Rao, ADG, Greyhounds Vijay Kumar, ADG Law and Order Sanjay Jain, Rajeev Meena and top officials from all neighbouring states were present.

