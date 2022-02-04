Dhankhar slams Mamata for publicly asking cop about Guv's interference

Kolkata, Feb 4 The bitter conflict between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar reached the administrative corridor on Friday when the latter in a tweet alleged that senior police officers of the state are being threatened by the Chief Minister.

The Governor in his tweet called it a 'spinal blow' to the police force.

"What a worrisome scenario! CM Mamata Banerjee in full media glare pulls up Purba Medinipur SP by asking 'Did governor call you' is a serious issue needing focussed reflection @IASassociation @IPS_Association. Unfortunate - A spinal blow by CM to Police @WBPolice @KolkataPolice," the Governor tweeted.

Dhankhar was referring to an incident that took place on Thursday evening at the Netaji Indoor Stadium when Banerjee during an administrative meeting with the IAS and IPS officers of the state asked the Superintendent of Police of East Midnapore district, K. Amarnath, whether the Governor calls him.

The Chief Minister went on to say, "I am getting worrisome report from your district. I have told you repeatedly that there are some people who are trying to instigate communal violence. I have told you to take control of the situation. Now I have to interfere."

Referring to the District Magistrate, Purnendu Majhi, she added, "Purnendu is also working. See how to work."

The Governor, who also tagged the IAS and IPS associations of the state in his tweet, said that insulting senior police officers in front of everybody, including the media, is a very worrisome scenario which will break the moral backbone of the police.

The Chief Minister and the Governor have been engaged in a bitter verbal battle for a few days now. The debate sparked off when on January 25 Dhankhar openly criticised the state government and the Speaker of the Assembly, Biman Banerjee.

"The Speaker thinks he has the licence to speak anything about the Governor. Has he become a law unto himself? I will not tolerate such indiscretion. The Speaker should not henceforth blackout the address of the Governor. If he does it, he will face the music," Dhankhar had said.

The Governor was referring to two previous incidents when his speech was 'blacked out' in the Assembly.

Hitting out at Banerjee and the bureaucracy, the Governor had said, "For the last two years, the Chief Minister has not replied to any information sought. The bureaucracy has to be held accountable. The bureaucracy is politically committed. Are they to follow the diktat of an individual?"

The Chief Minister later countered the head of the state by not only blocking him on Twitter, but also by alleging that Pegasus was being run from the Governor's house.

"He is tapping phones," Banerjee had said.

The Chief Minister had even compared the Governor to a stable of horses which, according to her, was sent from Delhi to disturb an elected government.

"I apologise for it in advance. He (Jagdeep Dhankhar) tweets something every day abusing me or my officers. He says unconstitutional and unethical things. That's why I have blocked him on my Twitter account. I was getting irritated every day," Banerjee had said on Monday.

