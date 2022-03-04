Did ex-ISI chief contact Pak oppn members to foil no trust move against Imran?

New Delhi, March 4 Major General Babar Iftikhar, spokesperson for the Pakistan Army and DG ISPR, has said that all talk about an individual, recently posted in Peshawar, contacting opposition members to foil the proposed no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan is mere speculation, The News reported.

It may be pointed out that while no names have been mentioned, former ISI Chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed has been posted as Peshawar Corps Commander recently.

Maj Gen Iftikhar said that neither is the institution involved in any politics nor can any individual belonging to the defence forces do what is being speculated about him, The News reported.

The DG ISPR referred to his last press conference regarding such speculation and said that it should be avoided. The institution has nothing to do with politics, he said, adding that no individual in the institution could do what was being speculated.

Recently, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

