Did PM Modi or Railway Minister resign after Odisha train accident?: JDU

Bhagalpur (Bihar) [India], June 5 : Reacting to BJP demands on the resignation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in the Bhagalpur bridge collapse incident, JDU MLA Lalit Narayan Mandal on Monday questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw resigned after Odisha train accident.

"Did PM Modi or Railway Minister resign after the Odisha train accident? The bridge collapse in Bhagalpur is a tragic incident and I do not want to politicise the matter," Mandal told ANI.

"If the construction company is found guilty then it should be blacklisted and action should be taken against culprits. Culprits should be found out accordingly," he added.

The under-construction Aguwani-Sultanganj Bridge in Bhagalpur collapsed on Sunday.

In the wake of the of the incident, Bihar's Leader of the opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha demanded the resignation of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

Earlier today Union Minister for Power and renewable energy RK Singh hit out at Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar after an under-construction four-lane bridge over the Ganga river collapsed in Bihar's Bhagalpur, for the second time in a year, and said that the incident is a clear example of high corruption in the state.

"It is a living example of corruption, and such a big bridge worth Rs 1717 crore collapsed like cards in the Ganga river. This type of incident has definitely involvement of leaders, contractors and connivance of all. If the government had strictly investigated, then this would not have happened," Union Minister RK Singh said.

Nitish Kumar laid the foundation stone of the bridge in the year 2014 which connected Sultanganj and Khagaria.

Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had ordered a probe into the incident and said that the construction was incorrect due to which the bridge collapsed repeatedly.

"The bridge that collapsed yesterday had collapsed last year also. I have instructed officials to take strict action. It is not being constructed correctly that's why it is collapsing again and again. The department will look into it and action will be taken," he said.

