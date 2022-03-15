Digvijaya Singh urges Rahul, Priyanka to embark on 'Nationwide Yatra' to promote Congress' idea of India

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday called party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to embark on "Nationwide Yatra" to promote Congress' idea of India.

"Congress has to aggressively take to the streets through Nationwide Yatras and promote our Idea of India. "WeAreIndiansFirst" campaign. Rahul and Priyanka should take up Yatra throughout the Country," tweeted Singh.

The tweet comes at a time when Congress is deliberating over the issues behind the party's debacle in five states that went to poll recently.

In Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, Congress failed to snatch power from Bharatiya Janata Party.

In Punjab, Congress, facing factionalism, handed over the power to the Aam Aadmi Party with both Congress Chief Ministerial face Charanjit Singh Channi and state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu losing elections from their respective seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

