Disagreements on issues should be reflected in debates and not disruption, says Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Wednesday that agreements and disagreements on issues may be reflected in debates and not through disruption.

Emphasing that democracy in India is a way of life, Birla called upon the leaders of political parties and members to work in the direction of strengthening democracy and democratic institutions.

Addressing a press conference here, the Speaker noted that smooth conduct of the House is the responsibility of all stakeholders and the House must be run in accordance with the collective will and consensus.

Speaking on differences of views of political parties on several issues, Birla said that such differences are natural in a functional democracy but they need to be reflected in the form of healthy debates. He appealed mmbers not to resort to disruptive tactics in the House.

He said Lok Sabha had 18 sittings during the winter session of parliament and the House sat for 83 hours and 20 minutes. Lok Sabha lost 18 hours and 48 minutes to interruptions. The House sat late for 18 hours 11 minutes to complete listed business during the session.

The productivity of the House during the session was 82 per cent. Productivity during the first seven sittings of the session was 102 per cent. The performance of the House on December 2, 2021 was 204 percent, Birla said. The Lok Sabha Speaker also informed that 12 bills were introduced and nine bills were passed during the session. Birla also informed that 91 starred questions out of 360 were orally answered in the House during the Session. Answers to 4,140 unstarred questions were laid on the table of the House.

On December 20, all 20 starred questions listed for the day were covered, the Speaker added. Besides, 380 matters of public importance were raised under Rule 377. Expressing satisfaction on use of information technology by members, Birla said that 94.68 per cent e-notices were received as compared to 93.5 per cent during the previous session.

Birla also informed that 563 matters of urgent public importance were also raised in the House during Zero Hour. On December 9, 62 members, sitting late in the House, placed their subjects before the House during Zero Hour. Of these, 29 were women members. Zero Hour was held for eight days and averaged 1 hour 51 minutes per day.

The Speaker said that standing committees presented 45 reports to the House. A total number of 2,658 papers were Laid on the Table of the House.

Birla also informed that two Short-Duration discussions, one pertaining to 'COVID-19 global pandemic' and another on 'climate change' were held during the Session. The short duration discussion on climate change will continue during the next session.

A total of 99 members participated in the 12 hours 26 minutes discussion on 'COVID-19 Global Pandemic'. Sixty-one members participated in the short duration discussion on climate change. So far, the discussion has lasted for 6 hours 26 minutes.

Talking about private members business, Birla informed that during the session, 145 Bills on various subjects were introduced by private members. Discussion on the 'Compulsory Voting Bill, 2019' by Janardan Singh 'Sigriwal' could not be completed. Similarly, the discussion on the resolution of non-official members with regard to 'Welfare Measures for Anganwadi Workers and Anganwadi Helpers' by Ritesh Pandey could not be completed.

As a step towards capacity building of the Members of Parliament, five briefing Sessions were organized on various important Bills which were considered by the House.

The launch of a mobile app for the use of the MPs was also announced by the Speaker while chairing the Question Hour on December 21, 2021.

He said the construction of new Parliament building is going on full swing and every effort is being taken to ensure that it gets ready by the winter session next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

