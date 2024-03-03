Disapproval of the Caste Census Report by Lingayats, Vokkaligas and Pontiffs; demand for rejection of the 'unscientific' report and re-survey

As soon as the state government received the hand census report of the State Commission for Backward Classes the powerful communities expressed their opposition to the caste census report or the report of the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey. Lingayatas and Vokkaligas community organizations have demanded that the caste census report is not scientific and have rejected this report. If the caste census report is not implemented, the struggle is inevitable. They demanded a re-survey and said that if the government is going to implement the caste census report. Many pontiffs have also expressed their opposition to the caste census. They also said that they will decide what the next step will be after looking at the government's stand on the caste census report. This census is not scientific. “If the government moves to implement this report, we will fight according to the law,” said the President of the State Vokkaliga Sangh D. Hanuntaiah.

Deputy CM DK Shivkumar who is also a Vokkaliga is gathering feedback to counter the report. Speaking to the media, CM Siddaramaiah said, “We have received the report only 24 hours ago. We don’t know what the contents are. It will be placed before the Cabinet for discussion.”

All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha President, MLA, and senior Congress Lawmaker Shamanur Sivashankarappa has expressed opposition to the caste census report. He said, “We do not agree with this report. His community has been deliberately undercounted in the caste census. We will wait and prove that the survey is unscientific.” He alleged that this report was prepared sitting at home. He further said that it is shown that the population of Lingayats, Vokkaligas, and Brahmins together is 1.86 crore. According to us, the Lingayats are not less than 2 crore. Hence, the report is not scientifically created.” He blamed that the census is nine years old.

Chandrasekhara Swamiji, head of Gubbi taluk Bettadahalli, said, “I don't know from what point of view the caste census was done.” Vokkaligara Sangha President and JD(S) lawmaker CN Balakrishna also blamed the survey in the report has not been done scientifically.

The Mahasabha is planning to do its survey to prove that the Lingayat population is more in K’taka than mentioned in the census report. Similarly, Vokkaligas claims that they account for 16% of the state’s population which is not shown in the report.

State Vokkaliga Reservation Committee’s Chief Convener Nagaraj Yelachavadi said that the survey contains information without visiting all households. The submitted report to the government has not made necessary changes as sought by our community leaders and other important people like HD Deve Gowda, DK Shivkumar, and others.”