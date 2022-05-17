Discomfitted Tej Pratap disconnects phone after child sensation's reply

Patna May 17 Lalu Prasad's elder son and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav faced an awkward situation during his video call conversation with Bihar's child sensation, 11-year-old Sonu Kumar, on Tuesday.

Their video conversation lasting one minute, 50 seconds went viral on the social media, especially when Tej Pratap Yadav abruptly disconnected the phone after Sonu's assertive reply.

In a bid to encourage Sonu to study, the RJD leader interacted with him over video call, terming him a brave child and also promised to ensure his admission into a school.

Tej Pratap Yadav then asked him about his ambitions.

As the RJD leader asked him would he want to become after studying - a doctor or engineer, Sonu replied that he wants to become an IAS officer. Tej Pratap Yadav then said that then Sonu will have to work under him, and Sonu shot back that he will never work under any person. Tej Pratap Yadav then immediately disconnected the call, as per the content of the video conversation.

Sonu Kumar came into the limelight after he interacted with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and complained about his father, who regularly consumes liquor, with the result that he is not getting a chance to study properly.

He also pointed out low grade education in the schools of his native village in Nalanda district. He had also complained about the callous attitude of police, as liquor is available everywhere in the district.

When Nitish Kumar asked him about his ambition, Sonu had said that he wanted to become an IAS officer. His conversation with the Chief Minister also went viral on the social media due to his confident attitude he showed in such a young stage.

BJP's Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi also met Sonu on Tuesday and promised to give Rs 2,000 per month for his studies. He has also promised to provide admission in the Navodaya Vidyalaya in the district.

