DMK to celebrate September as Dravidian month

Chennai, Sep 6 Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK is set to celebrate September as a Dravidian month.

The party has taken the decision in line as the ideologues of the Dravidian movement, E.V. Ramaswamy Periyar and C.N. Anandurai were born this month and the anniversary of the DMK's launch is also takes place in September.

A walkathon will be conducted through Robinson park, Chennai, where the party was launched.

The DMK IT wing has also planned a series of online programmes, including Twitter discussions with the second-rung leaders of the party.

Senior functionaries of the IT Wing said that the party needs to reintroduce the ideals of the former leaders and clarity of organisational thoughts as several youths were getting influenced by the right-wing campaigns.

The IT wWing is creating a Twitter space to enter into discussions with like-minded people. The second rung of leaders of the party will take part in ideological discussions on this platform and will explain the need for a progressive Dravidian movement in the present scenario through which the country is moving ahead.

It will also be showcasing past leaders of the party and their struggles through short documentaries. This includes the fights these leaders had carried out for social justice and social equality.

Several leaders of the party with ideological moorings will also take classes on the Dravidian thoughts and how progressive the society could be taken forward through this movement and the ideological clarity it offers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor