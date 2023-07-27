'Don't cut short Legislature Session', Maha Cong tells govt

Mumbai, July 27 The Congress called upon the Maharashtra government not to shorten the current Monsoon Session of the Legislature on the pretext of heavy rainfall, here on Thursday.

Maharashtra unit Congress President Nana Patole said that though Mumbai and other districts are receiving good rains, "nearly half the state is still grappling with insufficient rainfall" creating huge problems for the farmers and others.

"It is necessary to discuss public issues in the legislature. The government seems to be running away from discussions, but it is our stand that the monsoon session should be held for the entire duration as scheduled till August 4," Patole demanded.

He pointed out a host of issues concerning the farmers, workers, safety of women, youth, unemployment, inflation, corruption, the floods in some parts of the state and other things in the coming one week of the legislature session.

Later, the government said that there was no question of ending the session, but the house would not assembly on Monday-Tuesday to enable the legislators to go to their respective constituencies for relief works on account of the heavy rains.

The legislature would also not function on August 1 on account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state.

Responding to a query on the Shiv Sena (UBT) President and former CM Uddhav Thackeray showering praises on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Patole blamed the 'Sangh Parivar' for continuously working to defame the Gandhi family by its false narrative that they are 'anti-Hindu'.

"Thackeray was in alliance for many years with the Bharatiya Janata Party which follows the Sangh ideology. Now even he has realised that the propaganda of the RSS against the Gandhi family was wrong. Rahul Gandhi is very much capable of leading the country," Patole said.

He was referring to Thackeray's interviews with the Saamana Group in two days in which he shared his pleasant experience of interactions with Rahul Gandhi during the recent national Opposition conclave in Bengaluru, how Thackeray found the Congress leader very sensible, simple and foresaw a great future in store for him.

