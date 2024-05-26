"Don't Need Much Election Campaign In Varanasi, People Proud Of India's Global Stature Under PM Modi", Says EAM S. Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed confidence in the BJP's victory in Varanasi, emphasizing the minimal need for extensive election campaigning in the city. Speaking to ANI in Varanasi, Jaishankar noted the pride of the local populace in India's global stature under PM Modi's leadership. During his interactions, Jaishankar observed the residents' keen interest in India's foreign policy, indicating their admiration for the country's trajectory under PM Modi's governance. He highlighted the Modi government's tradition of seeking feedback from citizens, underscoring a commitment to participatory governance.

Jaishankar also spoke about the celebration of G20 like a festival in various cities across the country, anticipating a boost in tourism in Varanasi. He emphasized the government's efforts to promote Kashi and enhance its international image.

Reflecting on the significance of education, Jaishankar engaged with educators and intellectuals, stressing its pivotal role in shaping India's future. He discussed the multifaceted dimensions of education, including its relevance in a modern, technological era and a globalized world.

#WATCH | Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, "I don't need to convey any message to Varanasi, Varanasi itself is conveying a message to the entire country that on June 4 the Modi govt will be formed with a big majority and we will cross 400 mark. I think the people…

Jaishankar underscored the importance of education in fostering inclusivity and nurturing India's civilizational power, particularly resonant in the ancient city of Kashi. He remarked on Varanasi's unique position, attributing the minimal need for extensive election campaigning to the inherent pride of the populace in India's achievements on the global stage.

The Varanasi seat, comprising five Assembly segments, holds significance as the stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party and PM Modi. The upcoming Lok Sabha elections will witness an anticipated contest, with PM Modi facing Congress candidate Ajay Rai, who has contested against him twice before. In previous elections, PM Modi secured a resounding victory, commanding a significant vote share. Despite past challenges, the BJP remains confident in retaining Varanasi, bolstered by PM Modi's strong track record and the party's stronghold in the region.