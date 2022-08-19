Don't need to work hard to form government, but have to build nation: PM

Panaji, Aug 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulating people of Goa for becoming first state to be 'Har Ghar Jal' certified, on Friday that said that one doesn't need to work hard to form a government, but much efforts and hard work is required to build the nation.

"Goa is playing a progressive role in last few years in the vision of the nation. I wish all the people of Goa and local bodies. The way Goa has worked on 'Har Ghar Jal', it is an inspiration to whole country. I am happy that other states will also come on this list in coming months," he said in a virtual address.

"One doesn't need to work hard to form a government, but to build the nation, you need much and much efforts and hard work. We all have chosen the way of building the nation. Hence we are working on addressing present and future challenges. Those who don't care for the country, for them, it makes no difference even if the present and future of the nation is destroyed.

"Such people may speak big things for water, but they will not work with a big vision to save water. Water security should not become a challenge before the progress of nation in the 'Azadi ka Amrit' era... for this, since last eight years we are stressing on water security. Be it catch the rain, Atal bhujal yojana, formation of 75 Amrit Sarovars or connecting rivers or Jal Jivan Mission, the motive is water security," he said, adding this happens with support of everyone.

"Today is a very important day. 10 crore rural households have been connected with clean piped water. This is the biggest success of Har Ghar Jal. This is best example of efforts by all. I congratulate people of the nation and especially the mothers and sisters of this country. Nation, and specially Goa, has achieved a goal. Goa has become first state to cater for 'Har Ghar Jal' and it is certified. Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have also become Har Ghar Jal certified Union Territory," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that despite the Covid pandemic, the speed of this project didn't slow down. "The work which happened in last seven decades, doubled in last three years. This is an example of the same human-centred development which I talked about this time from the Red Fort. Har Ghar Jal will benefit sisters and mothers of country. They are saving their time and they are getting clean water," he said.

