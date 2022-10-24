Don't threaten Governor: Kerala BJP

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 24 Kerala BJP state president K. Surendran has asked the CPI-M leadership not to threaten Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who was discharging his responsibilities as the Chancellor of Universities.

The Kerala BJP president while addressing the mediapersons at Kozhikode on Monday said the Governor "was not an orphan and that BJP would extend support".

In the context of the CPI-M and Left Democratic Front announcing a Raj Bhavan march on November 15, Surendran said, "Chief Minister's residence Cliff House is not far off from the Raj Bhavan and added that the party would extend support to the Governor."

Surendran said that the words used by the Chief Minister against the Governor were derogatory and added that the BJP won't be a mute spectator in the CPI-M's and Left Front's move against Arif Mohammed Khan.

