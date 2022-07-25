Droupadi Murmu to take oath as President of India today

New Delhi, July 25 President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath of office on Monday at the Central Hall of the Parliament.

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana will administer the oath of office of the highest constitutional post of the country to Murmu.

The oath ceremony will be followed by a 21-gun salute. After the gun salute, she will address the gathering at the Central Hall as the 15th President of India.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and other dignitaries will be present.

Here's the schedule:

8.15 a.m. President-elect Droupadi Murmu will leave for Raj Ghat.

8.30 a.m. She will arrive at Raj ghat and offer floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

8.40 a.m. Murmu will return to her temporary residence at Chankyapuri

9.22 a.m. The President-elect will reach the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

9.42 a.m. A ceremony to be conducted in the Forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

9.50 a.m. She will leave in a ceremonial Presidential convoy for Parliament.

10 a.m. Murmu will arrive at Parliament.

10.15 a.m. The President-elect will take the oath of office. It will be followed by a 21-gun salute.

10.23 a.m. She will address the gathering in the Central Hall.

10.57 a.m. President Murmu will return to the Rashtrapati Bhavan in a ceremonial procession.

Murmu, following the ceremony, will become tenth successive President to take oath on July 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor